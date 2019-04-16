Pippi Longstocking is coming into your town! Woah-a-woah!

If you remember the 1988 hit film The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking, then get ready for all the feels. Because, yes, Pippi’s Florida home is for sale. That’s right: Villa Villekulla, where our freckled, pig-tailed friend lived with her pet monkey and horse in a small Swedish village, is for sale.

The 131-year-old home is in Old Fernandina Beach, and it’s still as stunning as you can kind of remember. The bright green and red, four bedroom, three bathroom home is 2,200 square feet, and it overlooks the former Spanish fort San Carlos. Not only can you live the daydream while staring out of beautiful stained glass windows, but beyond those windows sits the Amelia River. Just gorgeous.

The home has an interesting history. Built in the 1880s for a harbor pilot, it has since undergone several remodels, but the original charm is still there.

Currently a private residence, Pippi’s house is going for $750,000 — a total steal. See pictures of Pippi Longstocking’s home listed with Stillwell Real Estate. And read more here.

