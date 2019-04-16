SHALIMAR — It was a cold January night in northern Syria.

Army Spc. Tyler Mosley of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepared to begin his shift. Walking around the compound, Mosley noticed the rainwater had frozen on the ground.

Mosley's first concern was Daisy, a puppy rescued from a mission and brought to the compound. Mosley immediately changed Daisy's freezing cold blanket wet from the rain and warmed her up. Daisy, believed to be a German shepherd, was found alone next to her deceased sibling by an explosive ordnance disposal technician.

Since seeing the "little, tiny puppy," Mosley has wanted to take care of Daisy, and now, he gets to.

"She was so short, fat and plumpy," Mosley said. "She was just really loving. She didn't know me, and she just came up to me and was licking me. I fell in love with her."

Mosley and Daisy were reunited Tuesday at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. When Daisy arrived, she was greeted by Mosley's smile and a few tears. Mosley was greeted by many tail wags and puppy kisses.

Mosley adopted Daisy after reaching out in January to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals International (SPCAI), which paved the way for the puppy's arrival to the United States.

"She was in a bad place," Mosley said. "I just wanted her to be here so I could give her the love, the life that she wouldn't have had there."

The attachment between Mosley and Daisy grew quickly. He said she would cry as he left her every night.

Mosley said he would care for her at night while his captain cared for her during the day.

"I just wanted to bring her home," Mosley said.

Daisy supplied her share of emotional care to Mosley, who said he missed his wife Kelsey during his five-month deployment.

After leaving Syria, Mosley said the process to bring Daisy home was simple — one email to SPCAI, a few pieces of paperwork and a few hundred dollars. Daisy was flown out of Syria to Iraq, where she received veterinary care. She then was flown to Germany, New York City, and finally to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

As for what's next, Mosley was ready to take Daisy home to meet his wife and cat. He said he had good pet food and a tug-of-war toy waiting for her.

"She's going to be a great dog," Mosley said.