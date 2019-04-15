Laurel Hill School will be celebrating students' academic achievements at an Honors Banquet on Thursday, May 2. This banquet is a very special event for secondary honor students and their families. Each honor student is applauded for exemplary grades/work throughout the school year and we need your help!

In order to continue celebrating the accomplishments of our students with this banquet, we are in need of financial sponsors.

Any amount your business can donate will ensure the continued success of the event. As appreciation of your donation, we will include an advertisement in the event program and announce your sponsorship during the ceremony. Ad sizes are $30 donation/page ad; $60 donation/V2 page ad; and $100 donation, 1 page ad (1 page is approximately 5 x 8 inches).

Funds are used to purchase food, decorations, and awards for the event. Call 850-652-4111 to help.