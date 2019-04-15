NICEVILLE - Northwest Florida State College has announced the Fall 2019 launch of NWF Online, offering distance learning academic programs, advising and tutoring to students.

NWF Online combines Northwest Florida State College’s exceptional faculty and student-centered instruction with the accessibility and affordability of online learning. NWF offers top-quality, low-cost, open-enrollment courses and fully-online programs that are just a click away, with outstanding student support from onboarding through program completion.

“Northwest Florida State College has taken bold steps to establish an Online Department comprised of some of the most experienced and brightest minds in online program delivery,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president. “Dr. Deidre Price is leading our team to develop the finest online coursework in the Nation.”

Northwest Florida State College was motivated to establish NWF Online due to the proliferation of expensive out-of-state online programs attempting to market a product that saddles students with large amounts of debt and provides ineffective support services. NWF Online is just the opposite.

“NWF Online is a top-quality, student driven, support-based delivery system of excellent coursework and programs we believe will serve students from around the world — and that is exactly where we are going to market this new product,” added Stephenson.

NWF Online offers a $1 eRate for online courses for out-of-state students, meaning out-of-state online students only pay $1 more per credit hour than in-state tuition. NWF Online combines affordability and accessibility, providing engaging and flexible online learning environments for students. Online courses are offered year-round in full 16-week terms and 8-week “fast-track” terms.

“NWF Online delivers education that meets you where you are and keeps you moving forward,” said Dr. Deidre Price, director of instructional technology and online education. “NWF Online gives students the tools and resources they need to thrive in online classes. NWF Online is designed to anticipate students’ needs for support so that they receive the support they need the moment they need it, from advising to graduation.”

The College offered distance learning courses starting in 1990. In spring 1998, the College delivered its first online course, LIS 2004: Introduction to Internet Research. The College now offers three bachelor degrees and 11 associate degrees and certificates fully online with more than 200 courses online annually. Additional selective-enrollment bachelor’s online programs include the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.

Have questions about online courses with NWF State College? Email online@nwfsc.edu or visit online.nwfsc.edu.