Do you remember Miss Costa, the great white shark that was tracked off the coast of Northwest Florida?

A new ping has found the shark is lingering due south of Panama City.

The folks at Ocearch are tracking the shark as she travels the byways of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico carrying an electronic tracking device.

Miss Costa was tagged on Sept. 23, 2016 off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and has swum up and down the East Coast of the United States before entering the Gulf of Mexico in the past month.

Miss Costa is 1,668-pound female and is considered a sub-adult.

The shark was named for Costa sunglasses, which is working to enable OCEARCH’s aquatic animal studies.