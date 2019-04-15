DESTIN — The Mid-Bay Bridge will close overnight to all traffic starting Wednesday night.

The Florida Department of Transportation said all lanes of traffic will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday as workers continue permanent repairs.

Drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closure.

Until permanent repairs are completed, possibly by this fall, traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles must use alternate routes.

Message boards on both ends of the bridge alert drivers about the restrictions.