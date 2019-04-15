TALLAHASSEE — Last week, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe took the oath of office in an official investiture ceremony, joined by staff from the U.S. Attorney’s Office; federal, state, and local law enforcement agency heads; Congress members; Judiciary members;Florida cabinet members; city and county government members; distinguished guests; and family.

U.S. Attorney Keefe gave a message to each group present at the investiture about his core beliefs of hard work integrity, and treating everyone with respect, no matter their station in life.

He quoted Sir Winston Churchill saying; “To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour.”

As the 41st U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Keefe is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the district, which includes Florida’s 23 panhandle counties, from Escambia in the west to Alachua in the east. The district has offices in Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee, and Gainesville.

The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, human trafficking, financial fraud, health care fraud, firearms, and narcotics. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

For more information about the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit www.justice.gov/usao/fln.