TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:

Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)

Charlotte Correctional Institution (Punta Gorda)

Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)

Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)

Desoto Correctional Institution (Arcadia)

Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)

Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)

Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)

Liberty Correctional institution (Bristol)

Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)

Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)

Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)

South Florida Reception Center (Doral)

Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)

Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)

Tomoka Correctional institution (Daytona Beach)

Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)

Walton Correctional Institution (DeFuniak Springs)

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, visit FLDOCjobs.com where you can watch the recruitment video.