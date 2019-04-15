BAKER, La. (AP) " A Louisiana coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning killed a mother and daughter who were found dead after an apartment fire.

The Advocate reports that the East Baton Rouge coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, identified the victims as 34-year-old Dominique Holden and 8-year-old Iyona Holden. Flames engulfed their apartment in Baker overnight between Friday and Saturday.

The fire was discovered when a man believed to be Dominique Holden's husband and Iyona Holden's father came home from working a night shift.

A news release from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office says investigators concluded the fire started in the kitchen, where unattended cooking materials were left on a stove.

