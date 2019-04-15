DAYTONA BEACH — Gas prices in Florida reached a 2019 high of $2.80 this past week, a 9-cent jump over the previous week, according to AAA auto club.

Although the average price of a gallon of gasoline declined by one penny over the weekend, motorists statewide are still paying 8 cents more than a week ago, nearly 20 cents more than last month and 15 cents more than this time last year, AAA reported.

In Daytona Beach, the cost of a gallon of regular gas on Monday ranged from $2.71 to $2.81, according to the online price-tracking site gasbuddy.com. In Flagler County, the cost ranged from $2.73 to $2.79 in Palm Coast, on the same website.

The latest price increase hasn’t gone unnoticed by motorists who were pumping gas on Monday at the RaceTrac on the corner of West International Speedway Boulevard and Tomoka Farms Road. Still, most said that the increases hadn’t yet affected driving for travel, work or other excursions.

“I have noticed the increases,” said Guy Witscher, 55, owner of an electrical service company in Daytona Beach. “I do service work and a major expense in my business is fuel. Right now, it’s just hurting a little bit on the bottom line, but I work locally, so it’s not as bad as if I had to drive to Orlando.”

So far this year, the state average has climbed 68 cents per gallon. Even so, the 2019-high remains 12 cents below the highest daily average price in 2018.

“Florida gas prices may seem high now, but the state average is still less than last year’s high,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Lingering supply issues are keeping upward pressure on prices at the pump, but relief should come soon, as refineries are expected to return to full strength in the coming weeks.”