In a few short days, we will celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Many people around the world celebrate Easter.

The Laurel Hill sunrise service is 6:30 a.m. April 21 at Gene Clary Park, located on the corner of New Ebenezer Road and Park Street. Please bring chairs. Dress in warm clothing and consider bringing blankets if it is cold.

For Christians Easter is the pinnacle of our faith.

We are in the midst of what is referred to as Holy Week right now. It began with Palm Sunday, which, in the Bible, is the point when the crowds were shouting, "Blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord!" as Jesus entered Jerusalem. The triumphant entry was followed by the Last Supper, Jesus' betrayal, his illegal trial by the Sanhedrin, trials by both Pilate and King Herod, being beaten and culminated in His crucifixion. What a devastating week for his followers.

Although Jesus had spoken of His death and resurrection, His followers didn't understand and were confused at this set of circumstances. Mary, Mary Magdalene and Salome, women who followed Jesus, got up early Sunday morning in order to wrap the Lord's body in spices as there hadn't been time on Friday before the Sabbath began. The women were concerned about how they would get the stone rolled away so they could enter the tomb.

Something miraculous greeted them — an angel in dazzling white and an empty tomb.

Matthew 28:5-6 states, "The angel said to the women, 'Do not be afraid; for I know that you are looking for Jesus who has been crucified. He is not here, for He has risen, just as He said. Come, see the place where He was lying.'"

The women were terrified when they saw the angel, but filled with great joy at the news that Jesus was alive. How do we react when we hear that Jesus, once dead, is now alive? Do we rejoice at this news and share it with others?

Without Jesus Christ's death, burial and resurrection we would not have the forgiveness of our sins and eternal life WITH Him when we repent and accept Christ as our Savior.

Have a glorious Easter as we celebrate our Lord's resurrection. He is Risen!

