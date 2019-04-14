Join Act4Mystery, a local professional comedy troupe performing together since 2003, in April for a killer presentation of "Redneck Rivalry" at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Samuel's Roadhouse, 114 John King Road in Crestview. The cost is $38 for 3-course meal, show, and includes tax and tip. Seating begins at at 6 p.m.

Reservations can be made at www.act4mystery.com. Call Act4Mystery at 850-862-2885 for additional information. Act4Mystery shows are nothing but fun, but remember, someone is going to DIE! Will you and your table of sleuths win a prize for guessing WHO DUNNIT?