The Third Annual Women Empowering Women Symposium, hosted by the American Business Women’s Association-Emerald Coast Chapter, will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Saturday, May 18, at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.

“The 2019 Women Empowering Women Symposium is almost here, and I am beyond excited," said Tracy Cox McCreary, ABWA Emerald Coast Chapter president and 2019 ABWA-ECC Women of the Year. "Our team of extraordinary members have worked hard to create an incredible day for women of diverse backgrounds and occupations. Women from diverse occupations and backgrounds will come together to network, support, lift up and empower not just themselves, but each other.”

The Women Empowering Women Symposium brings together business women of all facets for learning, connecting, and growing personally and professionally. The third year of the annual symposium has been made possible by the following sponsors who in their support are taking the lead in our community for prioritizing the empowerment of women in business and the workforce. Signature Sponsors include Carpe Diem Community Solutions, Cox Communications, Northwest Florida Ears Nose & Throat, Northwest Florida State College, also the symposium’s Event Sponsor and Gulf Power the Stakeholder Sponsor. The Symposium is also supported by Expo Sponsors such as Eglin Federal Credit Union, Stepping Stones Consulting, Sandollar Jewelry, Accessories & Gifts, Color Street & Luminess Independent Consultant, Best Gurl, Inc., Barbara Britt, LLC., Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, Premiere Designs Inc., Personalization Market, Resort Quest, Southern Star Printing, Brockman Enterprises, Daniel’s Quality Care Services, Legal Shield, Driftwood & Sea, Gulf Reflections Studio Inc. and more.Expo offerings include a “Four Free” Business Clothing Boutique, professional headshots at significantly reduced rate of $25, consulting services, property management, tech solutions, identity protection, printing services, clothing and accessories and so much more.

Doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday for registration. The program will officially commence at 8:30 a.m., however attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive at 7 to take advantage of a light breakfast, time to visit and shop at the expo and networking opportunities. The Symposium program agenda includes worldwide motivational speaker Dr. Gloria Burgess for the keynote address on “Securing Your Seat at the Table," concurrent sessions with American Business Women’s Association National President, Felicia Johnson, Studer Community Institute’s, Chief Leadership Development Officer Rachael Gillette, and facilitated networking with Certified International Speaker/Trainer/Professional Coach/Certified Human Behavior Consultant, Barbara Britt of Barbara J. Britt, LLC.

“We are determined to contribute to the cultural shift; to be intentional about educating and modeling capability, productivity and success to women of diverse professions and career levels, the doubters, the do-ers, the dreamers, the always achievers, those in transition and the ones starting over,” said Dawn Novy, Women Empowering Women Symposium. “Let’s get intentional. Empower the women around you. Invest in yourself, invest in a friend, a colleague, the women who work for you, or even a young woman trying to find her way.”

If you want to position your business as a leader the in the empowerment of women in the community, it’s not too late to make an investment in the women who work within your company or organization. Sponsorship packages, vendor space and tickets are going fast but still available. You can find all the information and payment options you need at http://www.abwa-ecc.org/Women Empowering Women/ Individual Tickets-$50 (includes a light breakfast and lunch).

Questions about the symposium should be directed to Member-At-Large and Symposium Chair, Dawn Novy, at abwaecc@gmail.com or 207-215-4571 or President, Tracy Cox McCreary at abwaecc@gmail.com or 850-266-6769.