CRESTVIEW — Two Crestview High School seniors have been named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team.

Weston Tew and Elise Medlock were among 24 graduating student-athletes (12 boys, 12 girls) honored across the state for excelling in both athletics and academics. Each received a $1,700 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.

Athletes must be graduating seniors with a minimum 3.5 GPA and have earned at least two varsity letters in different sports during their junior and senior years.

Tew owns a 4.0 GPA and is the valedictorian of his class. He lettered in football and wrestling and was a three-time district football champion.

“It means a lot,” said Tew. “It definitely feels good to represent my school with Elise.”

Tew said he never had a lot of downtime between school and athletics, but credits his family for helping him get through it.

“My school days are basically nonstop, especially when I am in season,” said Tew. “A huge part with helping me get through what I’ve been through has been my family. They were able to help me get through the hard times and stress.”

Tew broke his foot last year and was unable to compete, but said that even then he never wanted to give up on athletics.

“I was almost not physically given the opportunity to continue and that kinda shook me,” said Tew. “My family was in my corner. I wanted to keep pushing forward and progress.”

When it comes to his academics, Tew thanked his teachers for their dedication.

“I’ve had some amazing teachers that have helped guide me down the path that I want to go,” said Tew. “They pushed me and would stay late to answer any questions I had and because of them, I was able to gain that knowledge.”

Medlock owns a 3.96 GPA and is in the top five of her class. She lettered in soccer, tennis and cross country and is the captain of the soccer and tennis team.

“I work really hard in academics and trying to balance everything and to be recognized for that, it really means the world to me,” said Medlock.

Prioritizing and scheduling has helped her to maintain a balance between school and athletics.

“I always prioritize my commitments,” said Medlock. “I really enjoy scheduling, just to be involved in things gives me a sense of purpose and sports are kind of like my stress relief.”

Medlock said there were some points where she felt overwhelmed, but her mother and twin sister helped her stay committed.

“I keep my grades first,” said Medlock. “I love doing what I do. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

“My twin sister and mom pushed me to be the best I could be,” added Medlock. “I feel like when my family is proud of me, then I am proud of myself.”

The All-State Team is sponsored by the Florida High School Athletic Association.