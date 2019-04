EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — Two prescribed burns are scheduled for the reservation today, the base has announced.

They'll take place in tactical training areas I-12 and I-35.

The I-12 burn will encompass 1,000 acres, while the I-35 burn will be 250 acres.

The burns will take place south of Range Road 221, east of Range Road 236, north or range roads 639 and 213, and west of Range Road 639.

Winds are out of the southeast and should carry the smoke to 1,600 feet.