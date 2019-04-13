BAKER — The Baker Block Museum is accepting nominations for its Family Heritage Wall of Honor, and will host an Easter Egg Hunt with Golan Assembly of God in Baker.

The induction ceremony for the Wall of Honor is 11 a.m. May 18 at the museum, 1307 State Road 4, Baker.

Nominations will be accepted until 3 p.m. April 30.

The museum is accepting nominations for the Wall of Honor until 3 p.m. Potential honorees must be individuals who lived or worked in Okaloosa County, or contributed to the formation or positive enhancement of the community. Individuals may be nominated posthumously, and assistance with family history for the nomination is available in the museum's research library.

Nominations must include a nomination for, a one-page biography, a 5-inch by 7-inch photo, and a nomination fee of $30 for one person or $50 for a dual or family nomination.

Honoree names and information will be added to the board on display at the museum, and additional information will be included in the Wall of Honor binder and in the fall newsletter.

Community Easter Festival

The museum and Golan Assembly of God will host the second annual free Baker Community Easter Festival 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the museum.

Children ages 1-13 may register for door prizes which include several gift cards and other items. Attendees may join an Easter egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy entertainment including face painting and bounce houses.

A free hot dog lunch will be served, and the museum will have homemade ice cream and boiled peanuts for sale.

Visit https://bit.ly/2X4ILzE to see more details in the museum newsletter.