Northwest Florida and the rest of the Southeast could be in for a rough weekend weather-wise as an approaching trough threatens to bring severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes to the area by Sunday.

The National Weather Service office in Mobile warns thunderstorms and tornadoes are the primary threat from the weather system moving through this weekend, which is expected to be preceded by breezy conditions Saturday. Winds could reach 25 mph with higher gusts. A wind advisory may be issued later.

Then on Sunday a squall line will move through ahead of the front, bringing heavy rains, possibly up to 2 inches. High winds, hail and possibly a tornado will also be possible, the Weather Service said in its Friday discussion.

Rip currents are also likely through Sunday night, along with high surf.