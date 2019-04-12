As authorities continue their investigation into the fatal April 6 shooting at a local bar, they say the general public should not be alarmed.

Pernell Thomas was shot and killed at Cash's bar on Ferdon Boulevard at about 2:25 a.m. last Saturday morning. Another individual was grazed by a bullet but not seriously injured, according to a press release from the Crestview Police Department.

"We don't feel like this is going to be any threat to a large group of people," said Major Andrew Schneider. "This was an isolated incident that occurred inside that bar."

He said that the shooting appeared to be the result of a dispute between those individuals, but that the investigation continues.

"We're interviewing a lot of the witnesses that worked in the bar," Schneider said. "We are trying to find out the name and identity of the person that did the shooting."

He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped them process the crime scene and that they are also working closely with the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 850-682-3544 or 850-682-4157.