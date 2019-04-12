UPCOMING

'Doubting Like a Christian' sermon series starts soon

First United Methodist Church of Crestview will present its next sermon series, "Doubting Like a Christian," in April.

The sermons will be presented every Sunday during regular worship services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. April 28 through May 19 at 599 8th Ave., Crestview.

"Whether we are talking about faith in God or just our own self-confidence, we usually describe doubt as the enemy. We think doubt is something to be avoided, ignored, or fought. But maybe our doubts can be useful … Even today, God can turn our doubts into discoveries," a media release for the event states.

RECURRING

AWANA PROGRAM: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Joy Fellowship, 5978 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed is for 4-year-olds through fifth-graders. Call 682-6219 to register.

REFORMERS UNANIMOUS: 6 p.m. Fridays, Central Baptist Church, 951 Ferdon Blvd. S., Crestview. Faith-based recovery program for people with any addiction. Directed by Wendell Morgan. 682-5525.

RESTORATION AND RECOVERY MINISTRY: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. Weekly outreach ministry for healing, restoration, wellness and wholeness. For people who have struggles with addiction.

BREAD OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRY: Sign up and a brief minstry and prayers at 11 a.m. and box pick-up is 3 p.m.11 a.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. The church distributes boxes of once a month per person.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Church of New Covenant, 3191 New Ave. N., Crestview. Faith-based 12-step program for people seeking healing from things that keep them from living healthy balanced lifestyles.

