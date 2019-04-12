Thirteen kids were either in or on the SUV when it rolled over, killing a 17-year-old girl.

NORTH PORT — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and accused of supplying alcohol to several underage drinkers who were involved in a fatal rollover crash on April 6, the North Port Police Department said Thursday.

According to police, Damien Chanfrante, 22, of Punta Gorda, supplied alcohol to minors who later packed into a 2010 Rav4 SUV early on April 6. Thirteen people were in or on top of the vehicle when the driver, Stephanie Evrard, 19, failed to navigate a curve at Joewood Circle and Genip Court and the vehicle rolled over, police said.

One passenger, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene and three others were seriously injured, according to police.

Police said many of the teens, including Evrard, were intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police received a tip that Chanfrante had supplied the teens with alcohol, and video surveillance showed him buying a case of Bud Light from a gas station in the area just before midnight.

Police also obtained multiple videos and photographs of the group drinking Bud Light and Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage. Police have released a list of names of people who were drinking alcohol before the accident. The arrest report states that Chanfrante provided the drinks to Evrard, Ericka Gaitin, 20, Cynthia Brown, 20, William Johnson, 20, and Turc Carroll, 19, along with three minors.

North Port Police officers arrested Chanfrante on Wednesday and charged him with eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Evrard, who was charged with DUI manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury, remains in jail on $71,000 bond.