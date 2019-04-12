Church activities and services around and during Holy Week, April 14-21, in Northwest Florida are listed below. To have your organization's information added, email it to faith@crestview bulletin.com.

BAGDAD

PALM SUNDAY SERVICE: Bagdad United Methodist Church's Palm Sunday services message is, “The Passion of Christ.” Contemporary worship is 8:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, and the traditional service is 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary at 4540 Forsyth St., Bagdad.

CRESTVIEW

FIRST UNITED METHODIST ACTIVITIES: First United Methodist Church at 599 8th Ave. will have a nursery available for children 6 weeks old through 4 years old during all Holy Week services in the main sanctuary. They include Palm Sunday joint service at 10 a.m. April 14. A lunch and children's celebration will follow the event. Maundy Thursday communion service is 6:30 p.m. April 18. A Service of Darkness is 6:30 p.m. April 19. Easter services are 8:30, 9:45, and 11 a.m. April 21.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

HOPE IN AFFLICTION SERVICE: St. Agatha's Episcopal Church will have an interactive service of reflection at noon April 19, Good Friday, at the church, 144 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs. Attend, hear and respond prayerfully to the last seven words uttered by Jesus on the cross. The Rev. Deborah Kempson-Thompson, priest-in-charge and officiant, invites everyone to contemplate with hope the end of Christ’s life in both word and song, and to prepare for the joy of the Resurrection.

MILTON

OLIVET BAPTIST CHURCH ACTIVITIES: Olivet Baptist Church, 5240 Dogwood Drive, Milton, are 6 p.m. April 18, dinner and Communion service in honor of Jesus' last supper with his disciples; 6 p.m. April 19, Good Friday, with musical performances by Dan Kirkland. The Easter Son-rise service is 6:30 a.m. April 21, and a Resurrection celebration starts at 11 a.m. that morning. Contact the church, 623-2780 or visit its website, Olivet.us, for details.

PACE

WOODBINE FAMILY FUN DAY: Woodbine Church's annual Family Fun Day is 9:30 a.m. April 13 at 5200 Woodbine Road, Pace. An Easter Egg Hunt, the telling of The Easter Story, photos with the Easter Bunny are part of the activities planned. There will also be coloring and sticker fun, face-painting, and a bake sale. All proceeds from the bake sale will support Woodbine's mission team trip to Guatemala. Visit www.woodbinechurch.org for more information or call 850-995-0007.