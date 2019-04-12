Five Ed White High School students were arrested Thursday morning following a violent fight on campus that sent the victim to the hospital, according to the Duval County school district.

District officials gave few details on the incident or those arrested, citing privacy laws.

But the five students were all charged with aggravated battery following the fight as students were entering the school at 1700 N. Old Middleburg Road. It occurred as staff and security officers were handling a separate incident that saw a campus employee hit by a car in front of the school and also transported to the hospital.

“I will not tolerate behavior on campus that threatens the safety of other students,” Schools Superintendent Diana Greene said in the district statement. “We will use every avenue available to us under the code of student conduct and Florida law to ensure student safety.”

The fight was captured on a new high-definition video surveillance system recently installed at the school, bought with funds from the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, the district said. The video, as well as witness statements, allowed school officials to quickly identify the teens involved.

The school district said it has initiated proceedings for conduct code infractions against the five students.