As a kid reading comic books, I used to love it when companies like Marvel and DC would have crossovers and characters like Batman and Spider-Man or Green Lantern and the Silver Surfer would get together.

While Marvel and DC don't really play nice with each other that much anymore, the crossover is a trend that's alive and well in the video game industry.

Last month, the character Negan from "The Walking Dead" was added to the roster of the fighting game "Tekken 7." The character is voiced by and designed to look like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays the character on AMC's "The Walking Dead" TV series, and there is even a level based on the now iconic scene where Negan introduced himself and his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat dubbed Lucille to the main cast.

Fighting games seem to be the perfect genre for guest characters to show up.

I had never played a Soulcalibur game before, but I bought the fourth in 2008 because it had Darth Vader, Yoda and Starkiller, a new character created for the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" game that was released that same year.

In recent years, "Mortal Kombat" has become famous for its list of guest characters, including Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th movies, Leatherface from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," a xenomorph from the Alien movies and a Predator from those films.

Going back to the Star Wars theme, Han Solo was an unlockable character in "LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures," while Indiana Jones was playable in "LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga."

One of my favorite crossovers happened last year when "Fortnite," the most popular video game on the planet right now, crossed over with "Avengers: Infinity War," last year's biggest movie. "Fortnite" is a battle royale game in which 100 players are dropped on a island and the last one alive wins. Shortly after the release of "Infinity War," a limited-time mode came to "Fortnite" in which the first to find and grab Infinity Gauntlet on the map was transformed into the film's big baddie Thanos. It was completely unexpected and handled perfectly.

Hopefully, we will continue to see more of this in the future. I would love to see something as simple as Nathan Drake walking past Indiana Jones in a future Uncharted game.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Friday the 13th: The Game." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.