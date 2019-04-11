NICEVILLE — On April 3, the Niceville High School Art Department hosted their first ever "Art After Dark," a fundraiser and showcase. The goal was to create an event for students to their art from the year to their friends and families.

"We also wanted to combine that with activities for members of the community to participate in, our most popular being a canvas painting activity. We also gained support from local businesses in the area for raffle gifts and prizes," said Emily Day, an art show spokeswoman.

Legacy Cabinets, Bluewater Fitness, Moms with Mops, Bamboo, Tailfins, So Stinkin' Cute, Starbucks, Cafe Liquid, Dog Gone Cute, Jim N'Nicks, Get Baked and Kiki Risa donated prizes, and the school's biggest prize raffled was two Universal Studios tickets.

"A huge advocate from the event's success was the addition of a local food truck, I'm Skewed, which provided food for the event.

"Thanks to endless support from students, staff, and local members of the community, the art department was able to raise $1,500 toward art resources and supplies for the department," Day said.