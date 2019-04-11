The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing and endangered alert Thursday afternoon for three children.

According to the alert, Robert Dean Jr. 12; Zayden Slater, 7; and Lilith Kelley, 5; were last seen April 4 in the custody of their mother, Amanda Manypenny.

The alert states that Manypenny “has been failing to bring the children to meetings with DCF investigators. The children have been living around drugs, put in hazardous conditions and are homeless.”

Sheriff’s Office officials said the Department of Children and Families has obtained a pick-up order signed by a judge.

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of the children or Manypenny is asked to call 911.