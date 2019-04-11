Garrett McMillan did not allow a hit or a run in two innings and struck out five as the Hillcrest baseball team slugged its way past Paul W. Bryant 12-1 in five innings on Wednesday.

Christian Jones had a hit with two RBIs and Karriem Gaines had a hit with one RBI. Mathew Patterson had a hit with an RBI.

Bryant’s Titus Lagunes took the loss for Bryant. Jalen Dobbins had a hit.

Hillcrest (21-4, 5-0, Class 6A, Area 7) hosts Bryant on Thursday.

Northridge 13,

Brookwood 1

John Thigpen pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits with eight strikeouts.

Charlie Crouse and Sam Browning each had three hits for Northridge while Marlon Henry, Bodie Vail and William Hamiter collected two hits each.

Northridge plays at home against Brookwood tomorrow at 4:30.

Northside 11,

West Blocton 4

WEST BLOCTON -- Northside (15-8, 2-4) pitcher Brandon Fenimore nearly went the distance, throwing 6 1/3 innings. He finished with four strikeouts and allowed five hits. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Ashton Pugh finished 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. Jake Corkren finished with four hits.

Northside hosts West Blocton (10-5, 0-5) on Thursday.

Tuscaloosa County 4,

Thompson 1

Noah Baggett was the winning pitcher for TCHS (15-14, 1-2). He allowed just one run off four hits across 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out two.

Eli Benton and Matthew Estes each went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Estes’s RBIs came off a home run.

The Wildcats host Thomson on Thursday in a doubleheader.

Tuscaloosa Acad. 12-8,

Kingwood Christian 2-5

Hayden Johnson (3-2) pitched a complete game to get the win in the first game, giving up just five hits and two earned runs in five innings. JP Sanders went 3-for-3 with two three-run home runs and a total of eight RBIs. Alex Johnson also had three hits and Thomas Williams had two hits.

Braden Ware (4-1) pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs to get the win in the second game. Houston Evans and Will Wade, who homered, each had three hits.

TA (17-8) won the Class AAA, Region 2, Area 1 championship.

SOFTBALL

Paul Bryant 15-9,

Greene County 0-3

Kenya Ruffin was the winning pitcher in game one. She threw three no-hit innings and struck out four. Jaylon Dansby went 3-for-3. Kellia Harris went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, while Destiny Hawkins added a pair of RBIs.

Hawkins was the winning pitcher for game two. She added another pair of RBIs in the win. Dansby finished 1-for-2 with a bases clearing triple.

The Stampede (14-8) is back in action on Thursday when it hosts Hillcrest.

SOCCER

TA boys shut out Hooper

Drew Scharfenberg scored two goals for the Knights (11-2) in a 3-0 win against Hooper Academy. Also scoring a goal was Oli Kneer. Brock Abston added an assist. Seth Fuller made four saves to complete the shutout.

Tuscaloosa Academy claimed the AISA Region 2 title, and will host a first round playoff game next Monday night.

TA girls remain undefeated

Autumn Pernell led Tuscaloosa Academy with four goals in a 10-0 win against Hooper Academy.

Morgan Smith scored three goals while Mae Mae Ramey and Chandler Turnipseed added one goal apiece. Avalon Pernell and Lucy Corder each had an assist.

TA (10-0) is the AISA Region 2 champion and will host a first-round playoff game Monday night.