DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Juniper Lake after two fishermen reported smoke coming from the nearby home.

Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a possible structure fire at a home on Vanderheide Road in DeFuniak Springs around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The caller said he was out on the lake fishing when he saw smoke coming from one of the waterfront homes, according to a press release from Walton County Fire Rescue. First responders arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

The departments fought the flames for over an hour before the fire was extinguished. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, the press release said. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate.