Lafourche Parish schools: Lafourche Parish schools will be on spring break April 15-22, returning to school April 23.

SLECA: SLECA's 81st annual membership meeting will be held Friday at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Membership registration is 5:30-7 p.m., with the annual meeting to begin promptly at 7 p.m. There will be health screenings and information booths, the Houma-Terrebonne Community band, balloons, face painting and a magic show for the kids.

Condolences: Condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Charles Bourg Sr. who passed away recently.

St. Louis KC Council 7657: St. Louis KC Council 7657 will hold a blood drive from 3:30-7 p.m. April 16 at the Bayou Blue Recreation Building on Mazarac Street. There will be a fourth degree social at 7 p.m. April 18 at St. Bernadette hall. Bring your favorite dish.

Birthdays: Noah Russ, Kimberly Dupre, Christina Hebert, Sam Daigle, Richard Cox, Katie Kozak Prestenback, April 11; Dustin Jackson, Craig Naquin, Robert Levron, Wendy Raley, April 12; Donna Hotard, April13; Erica Boquet, Laura Thibodaux, Shane Bergeron, April 14; Tammy Dupre Navarre, Judy Esponge, Chance Hotard, Timmy Bonvillain, Shaylyn Malbrough, Rachael Ayo, April 15; Donald Bach, Connie Babin Ebeyer, Daniel P. Levron, Darlene Lovell, Rita Roberson, April 16; Tracy Robertson, Beverly Hebert, Gerard Buquet, Janice Carlos, Daniel LeBoeuf, Norman Dupre, April 17; Terry Malbrough, Aimee Eschete, April 18.

Anniversaries: Tammy and Steve Roberson Jr., April 11; Tanya and Mark Bolton, April 12; Sandra and Dane Wempren, April 15; Cindy and Walton Russ Jr., April 17.