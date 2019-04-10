SpaceX's beefy Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch tonight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center followed by an attempt to land the triple-rocket system.

The launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. and closes at 8:32 p.m. The powerful rocket built to send people to Mars will carry the Arabsat-6A communications satellite into orbit. A backup launch window is set to open Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

You can watch the launch live below or at the SpaceX website with programming beginning 20 minutes before the launch window opens.

This is the second launch for the Falcon Heavy, which first went up in February 2018 carrying a red Tesla Roadster owned by founder Elon Musk.

After tonight's launch, SpaceX will attempt to land its side boosters and center core. The side boosters will attempt to land at SpaceX's landing zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral. The center core will try to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship.

The February 2018 launch had successful landings of the boosters, but the core missed the drone ship.

According to Space.com, while this mission is the second flight of a Falcon Heavy, it is the first to use SpaceX's upgraded Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket boosters, which give it a 10 percent boost in maximum thrust over its predecessor, Musk has said.

Whether South Florida will be able to see the launch is uncertain. Heavy cloud cover is expected to clear somewhat, but the National Weather Service in Miami is still forecasting 40 percent sky cover at 6 p.m.

