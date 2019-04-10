BLUEWATER BAY — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday as workers continue to make permanent repairs to the span.

Drivers must use alternative routes during the closure.

Repairs to the bridge’s post-tensioning tendons, which are pre-stressed steel cables that reinforce concrete, are expected to be completed this fall.

Until then, traffic on the bridge is limited to two-axle vehicles such as cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment. Semitrailers and commercial vehicles must use alternate routes until the permanent repairs are completed.

Message boards posted at both ends of the bridge alert drivers to the restrictions.