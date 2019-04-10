EGLIN AFB — A hiker found human skeletal remains scattered on the Eglin Air Force reservation Tuesday.

The man was hiking in an area north of U.S. Highway 98 near the Okaloosa-Santa Rosa County line about 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. It was there he found the bones spread out in the brush.

The Sheriff’s Office went to the area and processed the scene, the press release said.

"They (investigators) had to walk quite a ways into the woods to where the remains were located," Michele Nicholson, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday. "Based on the condition they had been there for an extended period of time."

The sex, race nor age have yet been determined, Nicholson said. The Medical Examiner’s Office has the remains and will examine them and attempt to identify the individual.

"That is expected to be a quite lengthy process," Nicholson said.

Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.