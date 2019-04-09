MILTON — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 was severely injured by a burglary suspect Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, emergency dispatch received a call about a burglary in progress on South Airport Road near Milton at 12:50 p.m.

Sheriff Bob Johnson was the first to arrive and called for backup after he found a broken window covered with blood. Deputy Miller and K-9 Orkon arrived and warned the suspect that the dog would be sent inside the home if the suspect did not come out.

After several announcements with no reply, the dog was sent inside. A few moments later, the suspect was heard yelling and Miller found the suspect punching Okon in the attic.

The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, where he underwent surgery for his extensive injuries. He is expected to recover.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Alan Lee Gilkerson, was arrested and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felony theft, burglary and criminal mischief.