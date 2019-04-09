CRESTVIEW — There are many local stores that sell clothes and apparel, but Branded P Western Wear brings a different style to the area.

The new store is set to open at 702 E. James Lee Blvd. on April 12, just in time for the Old Spanish Trail Rodeo in Baker.

“I think a lot of people have wanted to see something like this for a while,” said co-owner Bacarra Pettis.

“We think there’s definitely a need here between rodeo families, pleasure riding families, and even our military guys and stuff like that for quality western and just ranch-wear clothing,” added co-owner Tiffany Parrett.

Parrett and Pettis co-own the store with their husbands, Eddie and Deon.

The store will sell jeans, boots, jewelry, boutique-style items for women, and kids clothing, along with other western wear and accessories.

“Boots are in style; they’re big right now,” Pettis said. “Boots and western wear have become popular lately.”

The owners hope that the store will be helpful to everyone, not just those who perform in rodeos or ride.

“We want to have stuff for people who are actually active in this environment and people who just want some fashionable new jeans,” Parrett said. “We want to have something for everybody.”

Parrett and Pettis said they used to have to drive at least 45 minutes to get western wear.

“We think people will like it being so accessible,” Parrett said.

She added that the accessibility is helpful for those who like to try clothes on before they purchase them, rather than ordering online.

One of the possibilities for the store is the chance to work with local cowboys.

“People who ride and people who are in this environment are really close,” Parrett said. “We’re hoping the cowboys who know what we’re doing will need us, not just want us.

“They need boots and we’re hoping that they spread that knowledge that we’re here and we actually have what the working guy needs,” she added. “There’s a lot of pretty cowboy boots out there, but that doesn’t mean they’re all practical.”