CRESTVIEW — City manager Tim Bolduc announced Monday night that the city will make the new dog park at Twin Hills easier to use.

To gain access to the Bark Park, citizens were initially required to purchase a swipe card for an electric lock and provide proof of dog vaccinations to gain access to the park.

After further discussion with April Meier, a member of the Main Street Crestview Association who headed up the project when it began in 2016, the city has decided to make the dog park an “at risk” park. This means that the park will be open to everyone, and all dog owners will be able to bring their pets to the park at no charge. Nearby dog parks in Fort Walton Beach and Destin operate in the same open-to-all fashion.

“There was a lot of discussion about swipe cards,” said Bolduc. “That process is pretty expensive and something that would have to be maintained on a regular basis.

“We thought it was in best interest to not use the card system,” added Bolduc. “We really believe not only can we save money on the front end, but it will save liability."

The removal of the swipe card entrance takes away the cost needed for equipment to read the cards. It also reduces the need for a review of the dogs’ shot records to check for up-to-date vaccinations. Since there will not be user fees, the city will use the money that was set aside for the card equipment for park maintenance.

“It leaves money in the account to keep things up,” said Bolduc.

“I think this is a good idea,” said council member Shannon Hayes. “This shows goodwill towards our fellow constituents.

After some discussion, the city council, along with Bolduc made the decision to have May 9 as the opening date for the park.

In other business, the city council selected Shannon Hayes as the mayor pro tem for the city council. Mayor J.B. Whitten is in charge of all city council meetings. Hayes will take the responsibility of leading the council meetings in Whitten’s absence.

The council also selected Nathan Boyles and Margareth Larose-Pierre as the new chair and vice chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency. Boyles will be responsible for running all CRA meetings. Larose-Pierre will lead the meetings when Boyles is unable to attend.