DESTIN — Southern Airways announced Tuesday that it will offer weekend service between Destin Executive Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Beginning Friday, Southern will offer flights in both directions on Fridays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now.

Southern began flights in 2013 with flights between Memphis-area airports and Destin. At its peak, the Destin service featured as many as 30 flights a week.

"We started this airline with the sole focus of creating an air bridge from mid-South cities to Destin,” Stan Little, Southern's chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “Today, going into our sixth season of service to the Emerald Coast, we have grown to an airline that now operates more than 200 flights per day across six time zones.”

Southern operates from Destin Executive Airport rather than Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

That means Southern’s passengers enjoy the same amenities as those who fly privately or by executive charter. The amenities include free parking, quick check-in times and no TSA screening. The flights from Destin to Tampa will arrive at Signature Flight Support’s executive terminal at Tampa International Airport. For passengers continuing onward to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), departures and arrivals are at Atlantic Aviation.

Although airports director Tracy Stage said the Destin Executive Airport found out about the new route through the Daily News, they wish Southern the best of luck.

"We’re happy for Southern and the community," Stage said.

The new weekend service from Destin to Tampa and Palm Beach marks the first expansion of Southern’s Destin service in five years.

“This is a much-needed connection between the Panhandle and central and southern Florida, and we are very excited about the potential of these routes," Little said.

Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis seconded Little's statement and said Destin has been discovered.

"This also benefits our residents who have to travel for work or simply want to visit other destinations within the great State of Florida," Jarvis said.

For more information about Southern Airways, call the customer service center at 1-800-329-0485 or visit Southern’s website at www.iFlySouthern.com.