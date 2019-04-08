Lightning and thunder, heavy rain and gusty winds made for a busy Monday morning for much of the Emerald Coast.

Another round of foul weather is expected this afternoon, wrapping up by night, weathermen say.

The culprit is a surface low currently over the mouth of the Mississippi River, and an upper level low over the Texas-Louisiana area. Both are expected to drift east-northeast today and clear the area by tonight.

A new line of thunderstorms is expected to form this afternoon over the central and eastern parts of the forecast area, the National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama, said in its Monday forecast discussion. The storms could be severe, with hail and damaging straight-line winds.

Rain chances for the western Panhandle today are 70 percent, with a 30 percent chance tonight.

The weather service is also warning of rip currents through 7 p.m. Tuesday.