Florida’s Supreme Court has granted a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis that it act quickly on a motion filed by suspended Okaloosa County School Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson.

The court filed paperwork granting the request on April 2, the same day the Governor’s Office presented its motion for consideration.

“It means the filings will be given first priority,” Court spokesman Craig Waters said in an email, though no timeline has been provided for when a ruling might be handed down.

The court agreed in early March to consider an Emergency Petition for Writ of Quo Warranto filed by George Levesque, Jackson’s Tallahassee attorney.

The motion contends DeSantis acted outside of his authority Jan. 11 when he issued an executive order suspending Jackson for “neglect of duty and incompetence” based on actions that took place prior to her 2016 re-election to office.

“The Governor’s suspension authority is constitutionally limited to actions occurring in the current term of office and cannot be extended to acts committed in prior terms,” it states.

DeSantis' executive order said Jackson failed in the administration and management of the School District, including supervising the instruction of children. Her neglect "resulted in multiple instances of child abuse/neglect,” documents filed by his office state.

His legal team has responded to Jackson's Supreme Court challenge with a claim that the state Senate, and not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over the appeal of her suspension.

"The Florida Constitution charges the Florida Senate with the exclusive authority to review an executive order of suspension for removal or reinstatement,” the petition for expedited review said.

The motion argues that the Senate needs time to take up the Jackson case before the Florida Legislature adjourns May 3.

By the time the Supreme Court agreed to take up Jackson’s emergency motion, the Senate had already set into motion its own review of her appeal. The legislative proceeding, which would conclude with a Senate vote to either reinstate Jackson or remove her from office, was put on hold until after the Supreme Court ruled.

The Governor’s Office also has taken issue with Levesque’s argument that Jackson’s actions took place before her re-election.

An office response to the court motion states “at a bare minimum” that Stacie Smith, Jackson’s assistant superintendent of human resources, knew about allegations of child abuse within the school district “as late as June 2016.” Jackson was re-elected in August of that year.

“Evidence suggests that (Jackson) knew about the allegations of suspected child abuse and eventual findings from an internal investigation of child abuse in the months leading up to her re-election in ... 2016,” it says. “Evidence also suggests (Jackson) took certain steps in the months leading up to her re-election to minimize public discussion of the internal investigation findings.

“To be sure, the DeSantis response said, “the voters of Okaloosa County did not become aware of the child abuse investigation until after the election.”