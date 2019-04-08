Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent east and westbound outside lane closures between Airport Road and East Pass (Marler) Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7 through Thursday, April 11 as crews lower manholes and continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.

State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Routine Bridge Inspection- Traffic will encounter intermittent lane restrictions Monday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform a routine inspection on the bridge.

Mid-Bay Bridge Traffic Restrictions- The Mid-Bay Bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete in fall 2019. Variable message boards are placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers regarding the temporary restrictions.

U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Scenic Highway 98 (County Road 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection. This closure is required to adjust the elevation of the intersection as well as install new drainage pipe. Drivers will be detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98 and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through the end of May.

U.S. 98 Utility Operations from Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County east to Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County- Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 until Thursday, April 18 as Pike Electric performs routine maintenance on power lines.

S.R. 85 (S. Ferdon Boulevard) Turn lane Construction north of Live Oak Church Road (Shoal River Bridge)- Southbound traffic can expect intermittent lane restrictions north of Live Oak Church Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 8 through Thursday, April 11 as crews perform median work in preparation for paving turn lanes.

U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Construction activities have begun. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions. There will be no lane closures allowed between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- There will be alternating and intermittent southbound lane restrictions, toward Eglin AFB, over Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12 as crews continue demolition work on the southbound bridge.

S.R. 85 Bridge Repair over Juniper Creek- Crews will be removing debris and restoring project limits to complete improvements. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Roadway widening and drainage activities continue. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:

Beginning Tuesday, April 9 and continuing for approximately two weeks on the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an “entrance only” during the hours of 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Signs will be placed to direct traffic and traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Each night, this location will be reopened to allow entry and exit traffic.

Lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete.

Intermittent westbound outside lane closures on U.S. 98 near Forest Shore Drive intersection from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the week of Sunday, April 7 as crews repair the roadway.

Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 8 through April 19. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

S.R. 20 Drainage Repairs in Choctaw Beach – There will be intermittent east and westbound shoulder closures west of Choctaw Beach from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, April 15 as crews continue drainage and slope repairs.

S.R. 20 Drainage Operations from Mohawk Avenue to Satsuma Road- Drivers will encounter intermittent lane restrictions between Mohawk Avenue and Satsuma Road near Niceville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Monday, April 15 as crews perform drainage work.

U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation- Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

