DESTIN — Traffic on the Mid-Bay Bridge between the Destin and Niceville areas will encounter intermittent lane restrictions/closures from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

Until permanent repairs are completed, possibly by this fall, traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles must use alternate routes.

Message boards on both ends of the bridge alert drivers about the restrictions.



