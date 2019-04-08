MEXICO BEACH — The artificial reefs planted offshore of Mexico Beach weren't safe from Hurricane Michael's wrath.

Initial surveys found two to three ton structures resting on the bottom were move approximately a quarter of a mile by the Category 4 storm and farther offshore, in 95 feet of water, a 110 foot shrimp boat rolled 90 degrees on to its keel since it sank in 2007. The surveys are ongoing.

Recently, the Courtney Knight Gaines Foundation contacted the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association (MBARA) asking how they could help with recovery. As a result, the Foundation just awarded two grants totaling $25,000 to the City and Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association (MBARA).

Of that, $15,000 is for artificial reef construction, $8,000 for Canal restoration and $2,000 for Pier replacement.

Bob Cox, MBARA President, said the Foundation had been a supporter of the MBARA the past five years in several reef construction projects. Cox stated the Foundation continued to have a vested interest our community and that he appreciated their support.

The $15,000 award this year represents Phase III of a five-phase project to construct a large reef costing $75,000 fully-funded by the Foundation.

The canal and pier projects are both a high priority for Mayor Al Cathey, who has said restoring those those amenities are critical to restoring the beach side community's identity.

Donations are still being accepted to help the City recover from all the storm damages. If anyone wishes to contribute donations, please visit www.MBARA.org to donate online or send checks payable to MBARA at P.O. Box 13006 Mexico Beach, FL 32410. Be sure to include a memo to let MBARA know your contribution is to be used for hurricane recovery or reef construction or both. MBARA is IRS 501(c)3 charitable organization and donations are eligible for tax deductions.