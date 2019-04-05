DESTIN — Legendary Marine's Cruise for a Cause will benefit Path of Grace, an addiction recovery center.

The benefit is noon-4 p.m. April 13 at Legendary Marine, 4601 Legendary Marina Drive, Destin.

The store is offering test rides of the latest Barletta pontoon boats. For every Barletta test drive a customer takes that leads to a boat sale, Legendary Marine will make a $25 cash donation to Path of Grace. For every pontoon boat sold at the event, Legendary Marine will make an additional $500 donation.

Path of Grace's mission is to help women recover from the grips of drug and alcohol addiction in a faith-based program. Path of Grace first aims to restore the women's lives and then ensure the restoration of their relationships with their families.