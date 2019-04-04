Mr. Thomas H. Knox, 95, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St Joe, FL on March 28, 2019. He was born in Martin, GA to W.L. Knox and Eula Martin along with one sister and two brothers. Mr. Knox was a graduate of Lavonia High School in Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for two years. In 1942 he served in the U.S. Army for 2 ½ years. The greater part of his life was spent in various companies and construction. He came to St. Joe Gas Company in 1966 where he worked as a manager for 30 plus years. In 1948 he married Mary Robertson in Taccoa, GA and together they had three sons and three daughters; Tommy, Gregg (Ruby), Lynn (Steve), Connie (Gert), Mike (Tonya) and Nancy (Mitch); grandchildren, Kayce, Brad, Stephen, Christopher, Coy, Patrick, Josh, Andy and Shane and ten beautiful great-grandchildren. His parents and siblings preceded him in death. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. EST, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Long Avenue Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Knox. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

