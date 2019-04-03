If you are interested in some of the unique challenges and opportunities involved in public education, here is your chance to learn more.

The Coalition for Louisiana Public Education will sponsor a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Terrebonne North Branch Library, 4130 W Park Ave., Gray.

The coalition is made up of a number of education and advocacy groups. The event, to be moderated by Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Kristine Strickland, will be an excellent opportunity to hear from school professionals, as well as public officials. It is designed as a useful exchange of information among all the interested groups that are affected by and that affect our education system.

“What is unique about this coalition is that legislators across the state are hearing from six different education groups who are unified on specific education issues. The unification of such diverse education groups on issues of commonality is sure to make this year’s legislative session a significant one for public education,” Clyde Hamner, legislative liaison for the Terrebonne Parish School Board said.

Louisiana has more than its share of challenges in its schools. But many of them come down to an insufficient commitment at the state level to commit enough money to pay for quality schools. These pressures, which include difficulty in hiring and keeping the most qualified teachers, trickle down from the state to the local level, where parents and taxpayers wonder why they aren’t getting better services.

The answer, far too often, is that there just isn’t enough money to spend what we should on our schools. Although public education should be a top priority, Louisiana for generations treated it as an afterthought. And continued budget difficulties have made it difficult for state officials to make the adjustments that will be needed for our state to make strides and catch up with others in the South.

Fortunately, we also enjoy some of the most dedicated professional educators anywhere, people who are committed to making tomorrow’s leaders as prepared as possible for the next phase of life. Still, they need the tools to do their jobs.

If you are interested in this issue, go out to the library on Thursday to hear people who know best about both sides of the debate.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.