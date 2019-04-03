What better way to celebrate the state’s great spring weather and ample outdoor opportunities than by casting a line into a freshwater lake or pond? This weekend, April 6 and 7, a freshwater fishing license isn’t required to enjoy the sport.

License-free freshwater fishing days allow anglers to fish for freshwater species without being required to have a recreational fishing license. All bag limits and size restrictions apply.

“Maybe you’ve never fished before or it’s been a few years,” said Jon Fury, director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “Get out and give it a try! If you’re an experienced angler, take someone with you who has never been fishing and show them why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World!”

To make your fishing day successful, check out MyFWC.com/Fishing/Freshwater for fishing tips, locations and regulation information. When you catch that fish of a lifetime, be sure to submit a photo to FWC’s Big Catch program, which offers anglers a customized color certificate, decal and discount for a photo mount for their memorable-sized catch of any of the recognized 33 freshwater species. The Big Catch program offers qualifying catch sizes for both children and adults. Learn more at BigCatchFlorida.com.

If you’re going to be on the water, don’t forget to check out boating safety information at MyFWC.com/boating.