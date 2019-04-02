Have you ever been happy to feed a parking meter? You will at Destin Commons.

With a focus on the local community, Destin Commons' Coins For A Cause program gives the proceeds from the parking meters along the center's interior streets to local charities. It's a win-win for shoppers, who enjoy the convenience of parking right in front of their favorite stores, and local charities, which appreciate the donations made to their causes. Through Coins For A Cause, Destin Commons supports a variety of organizations, including those that advocate for health, disabilities, military, education, the arts and children's well-being.

Premium parking spaces on Destin Commons' interior streets cost just 25¢ for 15 minutes, or $1 per hour. Shoppers who go over the allotted time are given a "parking ticket" and encouraged to make a $3 donation to Coins for a Cause.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Destin Commons has donated more than $1.3 million dollars to surrounding area charities through the Coins for a Cause program and will continue to support local community organizations through your generous giving,

Together, we can change lives one coin at a time! Makes cents, doesn't it?