The Able Trust recognized Tim Croft and The Star with the Ability Award Media Award. Allison Chase, of Able Trust, and Dr. Hardman and Robyn Rennick presented the award to Mr. Croft at The Star.

The Able Trust gave the following high praise for Croft and The Star’s support to programs for individuals with disabilities.

“Tim Croft, Editor of The Star newspaper in Port St. Joe, Florida, is an outstanding advocate for individuals with disabilities and an exemplary supporter of High School High Tech (HSHT) students in Port St. Joe, Florida. The Star highlights individual students who participate in HSHT summer internships and their volunteer work at community organizations with front page articles and photos. Tim and The Star provide excellent coverage of all program events and promote the fund-raising efforts of HSHT. The Star makes every effort to emphasize the strong points and how these students with disabilities are an asset to our community and to our workforce. The Able Trust is proud to honor The Star and Tim Croft for their efforts and dedication to promoting the capabilities of young workers with disabilities.”

The Able Trust is a 501 © 3 foundation established by the Florida Legislature in 1990. Its mission is to be a key leader in providing Floridians with disabilities opportunities for successful employment. Since its establishment, The Able Trust has enabled thousands of individuals with disabilities to enter the workforce.