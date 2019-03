CARBON HILL – On Saturday night, Winfield won the Bill Collins Classic softball tournament, defeating Cordova, 7-3, for the championship.

Winfield (18-3) was led by Tralee Couch, who hit 2-for-3 and scored two runs. C’era Beck hit 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Alana Ballard was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Andrea Harbin was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Kady-Grace Eads was the winning pitcher, and Ballard got the save.