The Birmingham Iron couldn’t hang on against the Memphis Express on Sunday in an Alliance of American Football game in Memphis.

The Express scored 10 points in the final four minutes to force overtime and won 31-25.

After a Memphis field goal pulled the Express to within eight points, Birmingham went four-and-out on its next possession to give Memphis a chance for the game-tying score.

Brandon Silvers marched the Express 68 yards on 10 plays and tied the game with 24 seconds to play.

In overtime, Birmingham quarterback Luis Perez was sacked on third down and threw incomplete on fourth down to give the ball back to Memphis. Silvers hit Daniel Williams for a 10-yard touchdown pass to win it.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel saw his first AAF action after signing with the Express earlier this week. The former Texas A&M quarterback completed three passes for 48 yards and led Memphis with 20 rushing yards on two carries.

Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson led the Iron with 56 rushing yards on 16 carries with a 1-yard touchdown. Luis Perez was 16 of 34 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Amba Etta-Tawo caught three passes for 71 yards.

Also for the Iron, defensive back Bradley Sylve, a former Alabama player, led the defense with eight tackles. Former Crimson Tide player Xzavier Dickson had a quarterback sack.

Perez threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Bowman and Richardson’s two-point run made it 8-0 in the first quarter. Memphis answered in the second quarter with a Terrence Magee 1-yard run.

Richardson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a Nick Novak 28-yard field goal in the third put the Iron up 19-8.

Terrell Bonds returned a blocked field goal 50 yards to make it 19-14 in the third quarter, but Perez connected with Wes Saxton Jr. on a 4-yard pass to put Birmingham ahead 25-14 with nine minutes left in the game.