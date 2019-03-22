Have you ever had to wait for something? Have you ever had to wait for something that shouldn’t have taken that long? That was my experience last weekend. My wife and I wanted to upgrade our washing machine. We went to a local store that sells washing machines and purchased the model we liked. The unit was not in stock but would be available in two days for us to pick up.

I asked a friend of mine who has a truck if he could help me pick up my new washing machine. Just a short side note: God bless all you truck owners who are willing to help us non-truck owners with our big-item purchases that won’t fit in our mini-vans.

My friend and I showed up to the store and I ran in to get my washing machine. My friend parked his truck outside in front of the store and sat waiting for the customer service clerk to wheel out the machine. He waited and he waited some more. In total, he waited outside in his truck for 50 minutes while I was inside tapping my fingers on the customer service desk. The customer service manager apologized several times for how long it was taking.

Now, for the sake of full disclosure, I was internally getting frustrated. I was struggling to maintain my patience. After all, my friend who was willing to help his mini-van-driving buddy out on a Saturday that he could be spending with his family was still waiting outside. By God’s grace, I maintained my composure. I didn’t allow what I was feeling on the inside to control my actions on the outside.

Finally, after 50 minutes of waiting, I see my washing machine moving toward me at the customer service desk. The man who was pushing it was very polite and apologetic. We were ready to head to the door. But first, I had to sign a release paper provided by the apologetic customer service manager. I signed the paper and began to turn toward the exit door. The manager leaned in and whispered a question to me: "How did you pay for your washing machine?" I replied that I had paid for it with my store credit card.

What she said next was completely unexpected. She said, "Great, I will add a 10 percent discount back on your card."

What an unexpected blessing. I know $65 is not a large amount of money, but for a family with four kids, every dollar adds up. More importantly, I learned a valuable lesson in all of this. I was reminded of what God’s word says in the Book of James: "Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God."

God’s word is true. Our impatience and anger do not produce anything good in our lives. I could have let that customer service manager know how frustrated I was. I could have given her a piece of my mind. But through her simple act of kindness, I was reminded that my anger and my many words would not produce an outcome that would help me or bring glory to God.

So let this simple example be a continuing reminder to all of us: Patience really does pay off.

--The Rev. Ben Bufkin is pastor of Living Word Church in Schriever.