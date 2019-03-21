ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Class 7A
1. Fairhope (20-1)
2. Spain Park (22-2)
3. Bob Jones (20-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (14-3)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-6)
6. Sparkman (11-3)
7. Vestavia Hills (12-8)
8. Thompson (16-1)
9. Hoover (13-6)
10. Prattville (16-9-1)
Others nominated: Auburn (9-8), Austin (4-5), Baker (12-6), Huntsville (10-2), James Clemens (9-6-1), Oak Mountain (5-6), Tuscaloosa County (9-3).
Class 6A
1. Northview (15-4)
2. Buckhorn (10-1)
3. Hartselle (12-4)
4. Gardendale (16-2-1)
5. Saraland (15-3)
6. Hazel Green (9-3)
7. Daphne (9-7)
8. Chelsea (12-6)
9. Athens (9-4)
10. Spanish Fort (10-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (10-4), Baldwin County (12-12), Brookwood (9-5), Eufaula (10-7), Helena (6-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-8), Oxford (11-7), Pelham (15-7), Pell City (13-5).
Class 5A
1. Hayden (13-1)
2. Springville (9-5)
3. Alexandria (4-2)
4. Mortimer Jordan (11-4)
5. Tallassee (20-3)
6. Rehobeth (11-5)
7. Ardmore (3-2)
8. Satsuma (20-3)
9. Moody (11-13)
10. Southside-Gadsden (13-7)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (14-10), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (7-4), Lawrence County (10-10), Madison County (5-8), East Limestone (6-3), Russellville (8-6), Scottsboro (7-7).
Class 4A
1. White Plains (15-3)
2. Alabama Christian (13-6)
3. Holtville (14-4)
4. American Christian (13-4)
5. LAMP (15-2)
6. Wilson (14-2)
7. North Jackson (5-1-1)
8. Lincoln (17-9-1)
9. Leeds (9-3-1)
10. Madison Academy (8-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (11-4), Central-Florence (7-3), Cherokee County (5-2), Danville (4-5), Good Hope (13-3), Northside (4-6), Rogers (9-4).
Class 3A
1. Prattville Christian (17-2)
2. Pisgah (8-2)
3. Plainview (6-2)
4. J.B. Pennington (8-0)
5. Pleasant Valley (11-4)
6. Winfield (12-3-1)
7. Geneva (13-10)
8. Carbon Hill (9-6-1)
9. Oakman (7-5)
10. Providence Christian (10-5)
Others nominated: Colbert Heights (6-2), Lauderdale County (5-5), Lexington (6-2), Locust Fork (11-5), Mobile Christian (7-12), Piedmont (8-5), St. James (16-4), Wicksburg (15-5).
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-0)
2. Sumiton Christian (8-7-1)
3. Hatton (9-7)
4. Leroy (10-2)
5. Sand Rock (6-0)
6. Red Bay (12-3)
7. Collinsville (5-2-1)
8. Horseshoe Bend (5-7)
9. Ider (5-5)
10. West End (5-2-1)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (3-5), Fyffe (2-3), Vincent (11-3), Reeltown (5-12), Section (2-3), Woodland (9-11).
Class 1A
1. Brantley (10-4)
2. Mars Hill Bible (13-5)
3. Appalachian (6-2)
4. Falkville (10-2)
5. South Lamar (4-2)
6. Kinston (13-7)
7. Spring Garden (2-2)
8. Belgreen (7-3)
9. Waterloo (7-5)
10. Berry (5-5)
Others nominated: Marion County (4-5-1), Meek (6-8-1), Millry (7-4), Skyline (3-6), Sweet Water (5-6).
AISA
1. Autauga Academy (21-9)
2. Macon-East (24-9)
3. Glenwood (20-6-1)
4. Edgewood (23-8)
5. Marengo Academy (14-6)
6. Pickens Academy (11-4)
7. Clarke Prep (10-4-1)
8. South Choctaw (5-2)
9. Bessemer Academy (20-11)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (14-9)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (10-5), Cornerstone Christian (10-1), Lowndes Academy (12-4), Tuscaloosa Academy (4-4).
---
BASEBALL
Class 7A
1. Bob Jones (18-4)
2. Smiths Station (14-2)
3. Auburn (13-4)
4. Oak Mountain (15-2)
5. McGill-Toolen (10-4-1)
6. Hoover (12-5)
7. Vestavia Hills (12-5)
8. Spain Park (13-5)
9. Huntsville (12-2)
10. Mountain Brook (14-6)
Others nominated: Prattville (14-5), Austin (13-4), Hewitt-Trussville (14-4), James Clemens (11-5), Mary Montgomery (7-3), Central-Phenix City (12-4), Fairhope (11-8), Florence (8-8), Thompson (11-9).
Class 6A
1. Russell County (19-1)
2. Hazel Green (8-7)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
4. Faith Academy (9-3)
5. Oxford (11-3)
6. Cullman (7-6)
7. Spanish Fort (10-7)
8. Athens (10-5)
9. Saraland (10-6)
10. Chelsea (9-6)
Others nominated: Wetumpka (12-4), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Buckhorn (8-7), Hartselle (8-9), Decatur (8-5), Gulf Shores (11-5), Hueytown (9-4), Daphne (9-6), Homewood (10-6), Albertville (10-7), Gardendale (8-4), Pelham (8-7), Benjamin Russell (13-6).
Class 5A
1. St. Paul’s (15-2)
2. Etowah (13-3)
3. Charles Henderson (15-3)
4. Jackson (10-2)
5. Jasper (13-4)
6. Shelby County (11-5)
7. Corner (10-5)
8. Satsuma (9-4)
9. Alexandria (9-5)
10. Chilton County (10-4)
Others nominated: Ardmore (5-3), Carroll (10-5), East Limestone (6-6), Mortimer Jordan (8-8), Scottsboro (7-5), UMS-Wright (9-7), West Point (8-7).
Class 4A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-2)
2. Trinity (10-4)
3. North Jackson (10-4)
4. West Morgan (11-1)
5. Mobile Christian (7-7-1)
6. LAMP (10-4)
7. Oak Grove (9-4)
8. Montevallo (12-2)
9. Alabama Christian (11-5)
10. Elmore County (10-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (10-7), Brooks (5-3), Fairview (7-4), Haleyville (7-4), Headland (8-4).
Class 3A
1. Providence Christian (11-4)
2. St. James (9-5)
3. Gordo (9-2)
4. Winfield (13-5)
5. Piedmont (11-4)
6. Bayside Academy (9-6)
7. Houston Academy (13-4)
8. T.R. Miller (10-2)
9. Phil Campbell (10-4)
10. Geneva (11-5)
Others nominated: Beulah (9-4), Hale County (6-2), Hanceville (7-2), Lexington (4-3), Oakman (9-6), Plainview (5-4), Pleasant Valley (8-5).
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long (13-1)
2. Fayetteville (10-4)
3. Fyffe (11-1)
4. Thorsby (10-3-1)
5. Highland Home (10-2)
6. Leroy (9-5)
7. Ariton (13-6)
8. Westbrook Christian (7-4)
9. Decatur Heritage (5-4)
10. Southeastern (7-2)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (6-1), Goshen (9-3), New Brockton (9-3).
Class 1A
1. Millry (11-4)
2. Athens Bible (10-2)
3. Brantley (9-5)
4. Sweet Water (7-4)
5. Mars Hill (8-4)
6. Winterboro (10-3)
7. Covenant Christian (9-0)
8. Spring Garden (7-2)
9. Red Level (7-3)
10. Victory Christian (11-2)
Others nominated: Donoho (5-1), Gaylesville (6-6), Holy Spirit (6-2).
AISA
1. Morgan Academy (10-0)
2. Macon-East (18-4)
3. Autauga Academy (18-8)
4. Bessemer Academy (18-6)
5. Lee-Scott Academy (10-5)
6. Lakeside Academy (13-2)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (14-5)
8. Glenwood (6-4)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Jackson Academy (9-3)
Others nominated: Coosa Valley Academy (12-7), Escambia Academy (9-2), Monroe Academy (5-2), Patrician (8-4).